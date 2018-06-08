Affordable family fun activities in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Affordable family fun activities in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

As summer kicks into high gear, we are On Your Side with helping find some great local activities for the family fun at an affordable price!

Here are a few options:

  • Libraries
  • Free Friday Flicks at Veterans Park
  • Ruffner Mountain
  • Moss Rock Preserve
  • Turkey Creek Natural Preserve
  • AMC – Tuesday movies for $5 if you join My AMC
  • Birmingham city pools
  • McWane Science Center
  • Birmingham Zoo
  • Southern Museum of Flight
  • Barons baseball
  • Alabama Sports Hall of Fame
  • Golden Flake tour
  • Vulcan Park
  • Sloss Furnace
  • Picnics at parks
  • Botanical Gardens
  • Alabama State Parks

For a full list of free and discounted summer movies, visit this link.

