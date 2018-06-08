Affordable family fun activities in Birmingham

As summer kicks into high gear, we are On Your Side with helping find some great local activities for the family fun at an affordable price!

Here are a few options:

Libraries

Free Friday Flicks at Veterans Park

Ruffner Mountain

Moss Rock Preserve

Turkey Creek Natural Preserve

AMC – Tuesday movies for $5 if you join My AMC

Birmingham city pools

McWane Science Center

Birmingham Zoo

Southern Museum of Flight

Barons baseball

Alabama Sports Hall of Fame

Golden Flake tour

Vulcan Park

Sloss Furnace

Picnics at parks

Botanical Gardens

Alabama State Parks

For a full list of free and discounted summer movies, visit this link.

