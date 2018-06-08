Jill: Hot temps, pulse showers & storms to close out the afternoon

FIRST ALERT remains for Jefferson and Shelby counties until 6 p.m. because there is a code orange air quality alert in effect. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, like those with asthma.

Stray showers and a storm or two continue to form either across west or east Alabama. The activity is barely moving and will produce locally heavy rainfall. If you hear thunder, be sure to stay or go inside.

Any activity that develops will wane after sunset, which is good news if you are going to the Alex City Jazz Festival, Free Friday Flicks or Summer in the Symphony.

Temperatures have topped off most places in the 90s and it feels hotter because it is a little muggy outside.

Saturday morning starts off mainly dry. I just have a 10 percent chance for a shower in the morning, so it looks good for those attending the Birmingham Heart Walk. For those planning on spending time outside on Saturday afternoon and evening, keep a watch to the sky because there is a 30 percent chance for showers and storms. The coverage looks to be greatest south where the air is going to be muggiest.

It looks like we will have the chance for scattered showers and storms between Sunday and all of next week. Muggy air returns in full force and off and on disturbances increase rain chances that will be random in nature. Temperatures most afternoons will top off in the upper 80s and most nights will fall into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.