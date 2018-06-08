Closer Jeurys Familia latest Mets player to go on DL - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Closer Jeurys Familia latest Mets player to go on DL

NEW YORK (AP) - Closer Jeurys Familia is the latest New York Mets player to get hurt.

Familia was placed on the 10-day disabled list before Friday's Subway Series opener against the Yankees because of a sore right shoulder. The move was retroactive to Thursday.

Familia is 2-3 with 14 saves and a 2.48 ERA.

Right-hander Jacob Rhame was recalled from Las Vegas of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Left-hander Buddy Baumann and infielder Phillip Evans cleared waivers and are being assigned outright to Las Vegas.

The Mets also said outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was scheduled to play for Binghamton of the Double-A Eastern League at Trenton on Friday night in an injury rehabilitation assignment.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Democrats blast Trump, NRA in fierce Nevada governor primary

    Democrats blast Trump, NRA in fierce Nevada governor primary

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:21:41 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:32:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:32:18 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • Milwaukee cop killed during chase remembered as funny, quiet

    Milwaukee cop killed during chase remembered as funny, quiet

    Friday, June 8 2018 4:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:31:36 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-06-08 20:32:11 GMT
    (Matt List/WITI-TV via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018, photo from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee shows a squad car after it rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who had been driving recklessly in Milwaukee. The depa...(Matt List/WITI-TV via AP). This Thursday, June 7, 2018, photo from video from WITI-TV in Milwaukee shows a squad car after it rolled over near an overpass during a high-speed chase with a motorist who had been driving recklessly in Milwaukee. The depa...
    Milwaukee's police chief says an officer who survived a fatal squad car crash has been released from the hospital.More >>
    Milwaukee's police chief says an officer who survived a fatal squad car crash has been released from the hospital.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly