Singapore summit site run by family with Trump-like ambition

By STEPHEN BRAUN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Singapore coastal hotel where President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) plan to meet June 12 is overseen by a wealthy Singapore family whose real estate development firm is pushing into the competitive upscale resort realm where Trump's company operates.

The 112-room Capella Singapore is owned by the city's Kwee family, whose Pontiac Land Group company has been building a network of lavish hotels across Asia. The Singapore firm has even intruded on the Trump Organization's New York City base, planning to construct a 72-story condominium project in midtown Manhattan.

The hotel on Sentosa Island was purchased last fall by four brothers of the billionaire Kwee family, according to media accounts. Forbes has estimated the family's holdings at $5.5 billion.

