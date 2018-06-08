All Around Town Catering: Pepper steak

AATC’s Pepper Steak
1 lb lean steak, cut into strips
1 green bell pepper, cut into strips
1 red bell pepper, cut into strips
1 yellow onion, cut into strips
1 Tbsp garlic, minced
2 Tbsp ginger, minced
½ cup soy sauce
¼ cup orange juice
Heat oil in skillet; add vegetables and stir fry for about 4 minutes, Add cooked steak, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and orange juice. You can serve this with rice or potatoes; we had it going out with potatoes today. Garnish with fresh basil. Enjoy!
