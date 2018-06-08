Fox News' Charles Krauthammer writes he has 'weeks to live' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fox News' Charles Krauthammer writes he has 'weeks to live'

(Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). FILE - In this March 31, 2015 file photo, Charles Krauthammer talks about getting into politics during a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist... (Gabe Hernandez/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP). FILE - In this March 31, 2015 file photo, Charles Krauthammer talks about getting into politics during a news conference in Corpus Christi, Texas. The Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist...

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News contributor and syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer says he has "only a few weeks to live" because of an aggressive form of cancer.

Krauthammer disclosed his doctors' prognosis in a letter released Friday to colleagues, friends and viewers.

Krauthammer wrote that he underwent surgery in August to remove a cancerous tumor in his abdomen. While thought to be successful, he said there were complications that he was overcoming. However, he wrote recent tests revealed the cancer has returned and is "spreading rapidly."

Krauthammer says he will "leave this life with no regrets."

The 68-year-old was paralyzed below the neck in a diving accident yet graduated from Harvard Medical School in 1975 and practiced psychiatry.

He later developed a career as a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and commentator.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

