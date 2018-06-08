Additional incentives available to National Board Certified teachers at Westlawn Middle School

On June 7, police arrested 28-year-old Oscar Lee Woods in connection to the shooting death of Tavarius Bryant.More >>
The Tuscaloosa City Schools is beginning a program to offer additional incentives to teachers with National Board Certification. The program is in the pilot stage and currently available for teaching at Westlawn Middle School.More >>
FIRST ALERT for Jefferson and Shelby counties until 6 p.m. because there is a code orange air quality alert in effect. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, like those with asthma.More >>
Alabama Basketball Coach Avery Johnson is holding basketball camps for kids this summer.More >>
We begin our Friday morning with clear skies for most. But a couple of areas into west Alabama have been dealing with some isolated showers.More >>
