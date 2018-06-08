Additional incentives available to National Board Certified teachers at Westlawn Middle School

Tuscaloosa City Schools (TCS) is beginning a program to offer additional incentives to teachers with National Board Certification. The program is in the pilot stage and currently available for teaching at Westlawn Middle School.



Teachers from across the system have received support for the past two years towards candidacy for National Board Certification. This is a voluntary professional certification process widely acknowledged as the most prestigious certificate in the profession.



The new pilot program will provide additional incentives for all professional staff at Westlawn Middle School. In addition to the financial supports, mentoring and professional leave available to teachers across the district, certified staff at Westlawn Middle will be eligible for either transfer or submission bonuses during the pilot.



Teachers participating in the certification process will receive submission bonuses for completing each of the four components during the progression. Teachers applying for vacancies at the school will be eligible for multiple benefits if they are approved for hire and already hold Board Certification. Board Certified teachers from outside the system applying for "hard-to-fill" subject areas (math, science and special education) will be eligible for existing signing bonuses of up to $5,000 with a three-year commitment, a relocation reimbursement of up to a $1,000 (math, science and special education teachers), and teachers holding Board Certification in certain subject areas will be eligible for a second annual stipend from the state as provided by recent budget legislation.



In all, bonuses and stipends will range from $5,000 to approximately $25,000 over three years.



''It's our hope that this plays out in the way that we believe it will, which is that it results in great learning gains for the students here,'' TCS Director of Special Programs Andrew Maxey said. ''We're looking forward to the possibility of expanding this in the future.''



The district encourages teachers interested in learning more to contact the Human Resources Department and to check job listings on the website.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.