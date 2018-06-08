FIRST ALERT: Poor air quality for Jefferson and Shelby counties

FIRST ALERT for Jefferson and Shelby counties until 6 p.m. because there is a code orange air quality alert in effect. The air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, like those with asthma. We will see stray showers continue to form today and perhaps a storm. Coverage of rain today will climb to 20 percent. Slightly greater chance sets up on either side of I-65 and closer to the next state over.



Temperatures will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s today. Warmest weather sets up west of I-65. Muggy air is here and that means a hotter feel.



If you are going to the Alex City Jazz Festival, there is a small rain chance before dark, otherwise it looks dry for Symphony at the Summer and Free Friday Flicks.



Saturday morning starts off mainly dry. I just have a 10 percent chance for a shower in the morning, so it looks good for those attending the Birmingham Heart Walk. For those planning on spending time outside on Saturday afternoon and evening, keep a watch to the sky because there is a 30 percent chance for showers and storms. The coverage looks to be greatest south where the air is going to be muggiest.



It looks like we will have the chance for scattered showers and storms between Sunday and all of next week. Muggy air returns in full force and off and on disturbances increase rain chances that will be random in nature. Temperatures most afternoons will top off in the upper 80s and most nights will fall into the lower 70s.



