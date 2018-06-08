Registration open for Avery Johnson basketball camps - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Registration open for Avery Johnson basketball camps

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama Basketball Coach Avery Johnson is holding basketball camps for kids this summer.

There are camps available during the month of June, including play date camp, individual overnight camp and individual day camp.

Learn more about Coach Avery's Basketball Camps at coachaverycamps.com.

You can also call  205-348-4111.

