Houston joining bids for 2020 Democratic National Convention

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston has joined at least seven other cities seeking the 2020 Democratic National Convention with the City Council overwhelmingly backing a resolution that offers logistic services like office space and parking to the Democrats if the city is selected for the event.

Toyota Center, home to pro basketball's Houston Rockets, would be the main convention site.

Houston officials say a committee would raise private money to help pay for the convention. Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, says the convention would be "about showcasing our city."

Houston hosted the Republican Convention in 1988 and Democrats in 1928.

Council member Greg Travis, voting against the resolution, said the economic benefit of conventions is overstated.

Others expressing interest are: Atlanta; Denver; Milwaukee; New York City; San Francisco; Birmingham, Alabama; and Miami Beach, Florida.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.