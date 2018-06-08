Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Russia's Gulag museum: Prisoner data secretly destroyed

By NATALIYA VASILYEVA
Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) - A museum studying Soviet prison camps said Friday it has discovered a secret Russian order in 2014 instructing officials to destroy data on prisoners - a move it said "could have catastrophic consequences for studying the history of the camps."

Up to 17 million people were sent to the Gulag, the notorious Soviet prison camp system, in the 1930s and 1940s, and at least 5 million of them were convicted on false testimony. The prison population in the sprawling labor camps peaked at 2 million people.

Case files of the Gulag prisoners were often destroyed but their personal data was kept on registration cards, which are still held by police and intelligence officials.

Moscow's Gulag History Museum said Friday it has discovered a classified 2014 order that instructed Russian officials to destroy the registration cards of prisoners who had reached the age of 80 - which now would include almost all of them.

The museum's achieve expert, Alexander Makeyev, told the Interfax agency they discovered that the cards had been destroyed in one region, the remote Magadan in the Far East, home to some of the Soviet Union's biggest, deadly prison camps.

Repressions perpetrated under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin left a profound scar on the Russian nation, destroying lives and displacing millions. But in recent years, under President Vladimir Putin, Russian officials have made efforts to play down Stalin's terror, hailing the Soviet leader for building a new economy and helping the Soviet Union win World War II.

The Gulag History Museum said Friday it has appealed to the Russian presidential human rights council to look into the classified order.

The report has caused an outrage in the Russian historical community and beyond.

Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the nationalist Liberal Democrat Party, said on his social media account Friday that historical "archives should be opened to public, not destroyed" and that Russians should be able to know the truth about their past.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-06-09 07:24:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>

  • Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:31 PM EDT2018-06-08 19:31:32 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:32:26 GMT
    (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Anthony Bourdain participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the online film series "Raw Craft" at AOL Studios in New York. Bourdain has been found dead in his ...
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>
    We thought we knew them: The suicides of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade show the gap between public image and private life.More >>

  • The Latest: Chef recalls serving Bourdain regional fare

    The Latest: Chef recalls serving Bourdain regional fare

    Friday, June 8 2018 9:52 AM EDT2018-06-08 13:52:08 GMT
    Saturday, June 9 2018 2:32 AM EDT2018-06-09 06:32:18 GMT
    (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, Executive Producer and narrator chef Anthony Bourdain attends the premiere of "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York. Bourdain ...
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    Friends and colleagues of American TV celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain are saying they're shocked and heartbroken over his death.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly