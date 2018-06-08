Democratic US Sen. Leahy has skin cancer removed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Democratic US Sen. Leahy has skin cancer removed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont's Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy (LAY'-hee) has had skin cancer cells removed from his scalp.

Leahy's office says the 78-year-old senator underwent a procedure Wednesday to remove squamous cells that were identified on his scalp.

During a Thursday meeting of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy was wearing a bandage over the spot where the cells were removed.

Squamous cell carcinoma is believed to be caused by exposure to the sun. It is said to be the second most common form of skin cancer. When it's caught early, it is almost always curable with minimal damage.

Leahy's office says the senator and his wife, Marcelle, are both careful to get regular checkups when it comes to skin that's exposed to the sun.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsNational politicsMore>>

  • Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

    Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:31:27 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:31:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim...(AP Photo/Wong Maye-E). A tourist looks on as Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump impersonators, Howard X, center, and Dennis Alan, right, embrace during their visit to the Merlion Park, a popular tourist destination in Singapore, on Friday, June 8, 2018. Kim...
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet...More >>
    Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un. Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet appears to have been deleted soon afterward.More >>

  • APNewsBreak: US lifts secrecy on foreign lobbying opinions

    APNewsBreak: US lifts secrecy on foreign lobbying opinions

    Friday, June 8 2018 6:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 10:11:16 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:31:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The Justice Department is opening up about the advice it has given to lobbyists ...(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The Justice Department is opening up about the advice it has given to lobbyists ...
    The Justice Department is opening up about the advice it has given to lobbyists who work for foreign governments and political interests.More >>
    The Justice Department is opening up about the advice it has given to lobbyists who work for foreign governments and political interests.More >>

  • Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Ex-Senate aide charged with lying about reporter contacts

    Friday, June 8 2018 3:41 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:41:11 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:31:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel, center seated, testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A former employee of ...(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this May 9, 2018, file photo, CIA nominee Gina Haspel, center seated, testifies during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. A former employee of ...
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
    A former staff employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been indicted on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts with reporters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly