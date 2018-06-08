Family-run Prada grooming son to take over in future - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Family-run Prada grooming son to take over in future

VALVIGNA, Italy (AP) - Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli says that the family-controlled company has no intention of selling and that his elder son with creative director Miuccia Prada is being groomed to take over.

Bertelli said Friday during the unveiling of a production site near Florence that his 30-year-old son Lorenzo "is preparing so that one day he can become the head of Prada," assuming that once he has learned the ropes he also still has "the desire to do it." Lorenzo started working in the communications department in September.

While other Italian companies, including fashion brands, have sold when facing generational change, the 72-year-old Bertelli said "I have no intention to sell." Nor is he looking to expand with fresh acquisitions. He did not say when he or Miuccia Prada, 70, would retire.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Woman sentenced to 18 years for kidnapping infant in 1998

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:21:28 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:51:39 GMT
    Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998. (Source: Raycom Media)Gloria Williams was sentenced for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley from a hospital in Jacksonville in July 1998. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>

    A judge in Florida has sentenced a woman who stole a baby from a Florida hospital in 1998 and raised the child as her own to serve 18 years on a kidnapping charge.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Stepmom dead after helping to locate dead boy

    The Latest: Stepmom dead after helping to locate dead boy

    Friday, June 8 2018 10:55 AM EDT2018-06-08 14:55:14 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:51:37 GMT
    (Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file booking photo, provided by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office in Wichita, Kan., shows Emily Glass, of Wichita, after her arrest and booking into the Sedgwick County ja...
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>
    Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found in the Kansas home of a 5-year-old boy whose stepmother led an investigator to his decomposing body three months after the child was reported missing.More >>

  • Democrats rail against each other in Nevada governor primary

    Democrats rail against each other in Nevada governor primary

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:21:41 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-06-08 15:34:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2018 file photo, Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani speaks during a forum for Nevada gubernatorial candidates in Las Vegas. The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is ...
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
    The fiercest primary election battle in Nevada this year is a race between two southern Nevada Democrats vying to become the swing state's first Democratic governor in almost two decades.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly