Trump not inviting NBA champions to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) - Whichever team wins the NBA championship, President Donald Trump says he won't be inviting them to the White House.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors have both said their teams have no interest in a visit.

Trump told reporters on Friday: "I didn't invite LeBron James, and I didn't invite Steph Curry. We're not going to invite either team."

Trump canceled a visit by the Philadelphia Eagles to commemorate their Super Bowl win after most of the players decided they'd skip it.

But Trump said he'd be happy to host the Washington Capitals, who just won the Stanley Cup.

He said: "If they want to be here, it's the greatest place on Earth. I'm here. If they don't want to be here, I don't want them."

