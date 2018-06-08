Mickey's Weather Kid: Sophia

What a great job Sophia did this morning helping out Mickey with the forecast.
Sophia is in kindergarten and is very active. She plays soccer and takes dance and gymnastics lessons.
Congratulations Sophia on being Mickey's Weather Kid!
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.