EU Brexit chief says UK border offer short on answers

BRUSSELS (AP) - European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says the U.K.'s proposal for keeping open its border with Ireland after it leaves the bloc next year is unclear, but that a solution must be found in coming months.

Barnier told reporters Friday that Britain's proposal to keep goods and services flowing between its territory of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland "raises more questions than it provides answers."

Britain is due to leave the EU at the end of March, but an agreement on its withdrawal must be found by October to leave EU parliaments time to ratify it.

Barnier said: "We are today at a time of decisions and choices. Time is running out. In less than 10 months the U.K is leaving the European Union as it has wanted."

