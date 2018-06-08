Mickey: The heat is on!

We begin our Friday morning with clear skies for most. But a couple of areas into west Alabama have been dealing with some isolated showers. Our temperatures this morning are in the 70s for most...and in the 60s for a few areas.

Today is expected to be our hottest day of the week. Highs in the low to mid 90s should be felt across our area, and the humidity continues to rise as we head into the weekend.

Saturday only brings a 20 percent chance of afternoon showers, but you would almost hope it would rain to cool things off.

A 30 percent chance of showers is forecast for Sunday afternoon.

Next week look for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day, with highs in the upper 80s and lows near 70.

GULF DISTURBANCE NEXT WEEK? Some of the long-range data continues to hint at the possibility of a disturbance lifting out of the Gulf and increasing rain chances for next Thursday and Friday. For now, we will mention higher than average rain chances but mostly the afternoon pop-up variety. We will continue to monitor the situation in tropics.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.