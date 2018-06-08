How We Chose Our Homes (Infographic)

MoneyTips

Is your home bigger than average? What made you fall in love with your home?

This infographic in our Keys to Homeownership series explores the factors that American homebuyers considered when choosing their homes. If you're shopping for a home, or want to take cash out of your existing home, MoneyTips is happy to help you get free mortgage and refinance quotes from top lenders.

Last week's infographic examined how Americans searched for their homes. Our next installment will focus on the challenges homebuyers face and how they finance their down payments. If you're thinking about getting a mortgage, you should check your credit score and read your credit report for free within minutes using Credit Manager by MoneyTips.