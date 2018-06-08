LEADING OFF: Subway Series begins, Cubs still talking slides

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, right, blocks home plate with his left foot and tags out Chicago Cubs' Albert Almora Jr. off a sacrifice fly by Anthony Rizzo during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursd...

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). New York Mets' Jay Bruce returns to the dugout after flying out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field, Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in New York. The Orioles defeated the Mets 1-0.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP). New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, right, celebrates his home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the 13th inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Toronto.

By The Associated Press



A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:

7 TRAIN GAMES

The Yankees and Mets open a three-game Subway Series at Citi Field. Jacob deGrom has been stellar for the Mets, but New York hasn't been so great in return. DeGrom has a 0.99 ERA over his past nine starts, and yet the Mets are 2-7 in those games. The Yankees, meanwhile, have won seven of eight and are a half-game back of Boston in the AL East with Masahiro Tanaka (7-2, 4.79) set to start.

SENSITIVE STUFF

The Chicago Cubs are still seeking clarity on rules regarding catchers blocking home plate, even after a potentially prickly call went their way. Anthony Rizzo was credited with a sacrifice fly Thursday after a video review determined Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp had illegally blocked the plate with his left leg as Albert Almora Jr. tried to score from third. Almora beat Dylan Cozen's strong throw from left field, but was unable to touch the plate with Knapp in the way. Almora initially was called out before the play was overruled.

"It's a sensitive subject," said Rizzo, who upended Pirates catcher Elias Diaz on a disputed play at the plate at Pittsburgh on Memorial Day, but wasn't called for interference on the field. "In my opinion, a lot more need to be overturned so guys have a better lane to slide."

INNINGS NEEDED

Walker Buehler hopes to give the Dodgers' besieged bullpen a breather in a game against Atlanta. Manager Dave Roberts has gone to the bullpen 16 times in the past two games, including when spot starter Dennis Santana was scratched minutes before first pitch Thursday. Los Angeles used nine relievers in the 8-7 win over Pittsburgh barely 12 hours after spot starter Caleb Ferguson was pulled following 1 2/3 innings. Still, LA has won 15 of 20 games heading into their series against the Braves.

CAREFUL WITH CORREA

Houston is planning to be conservative with star shortstop Carlos Correa after he left a game Wednesday with discomfort in his right side. An MRI on Thursday came back negative, but Correa was still held out of the lineup against Texas and may sit again as they continue the series. Manager A.J. Hinch said the team would know more about Correa's timeline once he swings a bat again, which should happen at some point over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Astros will send major league ERA-leader Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.24) out against the Rangers' Doug Fister.

ON SALE

Chris Sale (5-3, 3.00) faces a few old friends when the Red Sox open a series against the White Sox at Fenway Park. Sale has won four straight decisions and ranks second in the AL with 110 strikeouts. Boston's Andrew Benintendi has homered in four of his past five games. On Thursday, he became the first Red Sox player other than Mookie Betts to hit a leadoff home run since Brock Holt in 2014. Dylan Covey (1-1, 2.82) starts for Chicago.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.