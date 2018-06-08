Report: ZTE chairman promises no more violations, apologizes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Report: ZTE chairman promises no more violations, apologizes

BEIJING (AP) - A news report says Chinese tech giant ZTE Corp.'s chairman has promised no further compliance violations and apologized to its 80,000 employees in a letter.

The South China Morning Post said Friday that chairman Yin Yimin also apologized to customers and business partners for the disruption caused by ZTE's violation of U.S. export restrictions.

A ZTE spokesman confirmed Yin sent a letter to employees but said he could not release its contents.

The Post quoted Yin as saying there were "problems in our compliance culture" and ZTE should "hold the relevant people accountable and avoid similar issues in future."

The company spokesman said he could not confirm what changes ZTE might make in response to U.S. demands to replace its chairman and other top executives.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New Jersey Legislature OKs bill to legalize sports betting

    New Jersey Legislature OKs bill to legalize sports betting

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:41 AM EDT2018-06-07 04:41:00 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:32 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:32:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, men watch horse racing on an array of screens at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J. New Jersey’s proposed sports betting law is heading down to the wire, with final legislati...
    New Jersey lawmakers are expected to give final approval Thursday to a law legalizing sports betting after beating the federal government in a court case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
    New Jersey lawmakers are expected to give final approval Thursday to a law legalizing sports betting after beating the federal government in a court case that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>

  • Detention centers fill up; border detainees sent to prisons

    Detention centers fill up; border detainees sent to prisons

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:01 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:01:05 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:31:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens during a news conference in San Diego near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. A judge allowed a lawsuit challenging U.S. immigration authorities...
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running...More >>
    U.S. immigration authorities say they are transferring more than 1,600 detainees arrested at the Southwest border, including parents they've separated from their children, to federal prisons, saying they're running out of room at their own facilities.More >>

  • Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Kate Spade's death ruled a suicide by hanging

    Thursday, June 7 2018 11:30 AM EDT2018-06-07 15:30:55 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 1:21 AM EDT2018-06-08 05:21:52 GMT
    Kate Spade was ruled a suicide by hanging. (Source: Frances Valentine/CNN)Kate Spade was ruled a suicide by hanging. (Source: Frances Valentine/CNN)

    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

    More >>

    New York City's chief medical examiner has ruled fashion designer Kate Spade's death a suicide by hanging.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly