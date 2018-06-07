Check out the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for June 2018

By Lucas Coll



The Nintendo Switch has been out for a year now, and it’s proven itself to be a smash-hit for Nintendo. After the lackluster performance of the Wii U, it’s safe to say that this iconic Japanese gaming company is back in top form again, with the Switch quickly becoming Nintendo’s fastest-selling console in the U.S..

The Wii U, despite unimpressive sales, pioneered a number of innovations that the Nintendo Switch executed much more effectively. Perhaps the most notable of these design features is the built-in tablet controller. Yet while the Wii U’s gamepad merely freed you from your television, the Switch’s hardware is fully built into the tablet itself. This allows the Switch to double as both a standard at-home console that hooks up to your television and a portable gaming device you can take anywhere thanks to the adaptable Joy-Con controllers.

Even if you’re a fan of the Xbox One X or PlayStation, there’s no denying the amount of fun the Switch brings to the gaming world. Because it’s a new console compared to the competition, deals are scarce at the moment, but considering that it’s retail price is just $300 — roughly the same price as an Xbox One or PS4, which have been out for years now — the Nintendo Switch is still a solid value withan awesome library of must-play games.

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

The Switch was tricky to find last year after its release and around the holidays due to its massive popularity, but they’re in much better supply right now. if you’ve been looking to get your hands on one, then now’s a great time. With must-have titles likeSuper Mario Odyssey,The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,Skyrim, Bayonetta, andMinecraft, getting a Switch is a no-brainer. To help you out, we’ve put together a round-up of the best Nintendo Switch deals, bundles, and discounts you won’t find in a store:

Today’s Best Nintendo Switch Deals

$280 Refurbished Model

$299 from Amazon

$270 Used Model

$300 from GameStop

Best Nintendo Switch Bundles

Despite only being on the market for one year, the Switch has already built a solid lineup of awesome first-party digital games. Nintendo Switch bundles are few and far between at the moment, however, but if you want to score a new console with some nice extras, then here are some consoles that come packaged with great accessories, as well as a couple bundles that include the new Nintendo Labo kits.

Nintendo Switch console and accessories bundle — $337

There’s a myriad of great third-party add-ons and accessories available for the Switch, but this console bundle gives you everything you need to complete your setup. Along with the Nintendo Switch, dock, and Joy-Con controllers, the package includes a carrying case from AmazonBasics, a play stand for the tablet controller, a storage case that can hold up to 24 games, and two controller grips that turn the Joy-Cons into full-sized gamepads.

This high-value bundle rings in at just $337 from Amazon.

$337 on Amazon

Nintendo Switch console and Labo Variety Kit bundle — $369

Despite an initial reaction that could be best described as “mixed,” Nintendo’s innovative Labo kits have proven to be very popular and offer a lot of creative fun for adults and kids alike. This Switch console bundle also features the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit, which contains six different projects for you to build. These include two remote control cars, a 13-key piano, and a motorbike.

This bundle is a great way to enjoy Nintendo Labo right out of the box and comes in at $369 from Walmart.

See it

Nintendo Switch console, Labo Robot Kit, and Labo Customization Set bundle — $399

If the Labo Variety Kit doesn’t tickle your fancy, this bundle from Newegg might. The package includes a Switch console, along with the Labo Robot Kit and Customization Set. The Labo Robot Kit lets you build a Toy-Con Robot “suit” so you can play as your own custom robot in the included game. The Customization Set throws in a variety of stickers, stencils, and tape for you to add your own flavor to your Labo creations.

This three-in-one Nintendo Switch Labo bundle is available for $399 ($30 off) from Newegg.

See it

Update on June 7: Added the new Switch console and bundle deals. Removed expired bundle offers and updated prices.

