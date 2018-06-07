UPDATE: 86-year-old missing woman from Bibb Co. found safe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: 86-year-old missing woman from Bibb Co. found safe

Nettie Stacy (Source: Bibb Co. Sheriff's Department) Nettie Stacy (Source: Bibb Co. Sheriff's Department)
BIBB COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Bibb County authorities say a missing woman has been found and she is safe.

Nettie Stacy, 86, was located just after midnight according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's department.

Authorities have not said where she was found.

