Bibb Co. deputies searching for 86-year-old missing woman

Authorities are searching for a missing woman from Bibb County.

Nettie Stacy, 86, was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday leaving the Tuscaloosa-Coaling area driving a silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis. The tag number is THN526.

Authorities say a possible route of travel is Cottondale, Clement Road, Jim Jones, Buttermilk, Hargrove, Daffron to Highway 82.

Stacy has white hair and brown eyes.

Bibb County deputies say to call 911 if you see Stacy.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.