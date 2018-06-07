FIRST ALERT: Prepare for building heat, weekend thunderstorms

REST OF TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: The weather will remain very calm and pleasantly warm overnight and into the early morning, with an average low near 65 degrees. You may have noticed that we did have one lone shower over Jefferson and Bibb counties today. Friday will be much like today, with temperatures topping out in the 90s and feels-like temps in the mid to upper 90s. We will have a small chance for a lone shower or storm in the afternoon. Any development will quickly come to an end at night, with pleasant weather for Friday night.

FIRST ALERT FOR BUILDING HEAT AND WEEKEND STORMS: We are tracking an upper level disturbance over the Florida Panhandle and northeast Gulf that is producing scattered storms and showers. This system will slowly slide in our direction, so we will likely see most pop-up showers to the far southeast on Friday. I think our better chance for scattered afternoon storms and showers will return this weekend. And with the rain remaining rather hit or miss, I would water the lawn and garden. I wouldn’t cancel any big plans but be prepared just in case there is a lightning delay. Hot and humid weather will continue into next week and by Tuesday and Wednesday, I do expect an increased coverage of afternoon storms as another disturbance passes to our north. Some of these storms may be strong, so keep an eye to the sky and listen out for alerts on our WBRC First Alert Weather App. Basically we are entering the typical forecast mode for June in Alabama.

GULF DISTURBANCE NEXT WEEK?: Some of the long-range data continues to hint at the possibility of a disturbance lifting out of the Gulf and increasing rain chances for next Thursday and Friday. For now, we will mention higher than average rain chances but mostly the afternoon pop-up variety. We will continue to monitor the situation in tropics and we will pass along plenty of updates this evening on WBRC Fox6 News. Mickey will also have updates Friday morning starting at 4 a.m. on Good Day Alabama!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.