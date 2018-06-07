16-year-old charged with sexual torture of 11-year-old

A 16-year-old teen from northern Jefferson County has been arrested and charged with the sexual torture of a child.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigated a complaint at Pinson Valley High School after a staff member says they discovered information the suspect - 16-year-old Nicholas Cameron McCloy - had assaulted a young female.

Deputies investigated and reviewed their information and interviewed McCloy and the victim.

The Sheriff's Office says McCloy admitted to assaulting the victim. He was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

On June 5, detectives obtained warrants formally charging McCloy as an adult with two counts of sexual torture because of the age of the victim and force used by the suspect.

McCloy remains in the jail with a bond of $500,000.

We're told by deputies the incident was not school related.

