Birmingham PD making 'good progress' in church vandalism case

Birmingham police say they are making good progress in finding the young men who vandalized a church on the city's westside Tuesday.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests yet, but they do have several persons of interest and feel they will be able to close the case soon.

Members of Nichols Temple AME Church say they arrived Wednesday morning to find a couple of feet of water flowing through the church flowing through the halls.

The vandals had destroyed the commodes in the church's six bathrooms. They had also pulled pipes out of the wall which led to the flooding.

They also stole copper from the church's AC unit.

On Thursday, church members told us they got a huge tip in the case that they turned over to police. And again, police tell us they do have some folks they are talking to.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.