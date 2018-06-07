Authorities actively searching for bank robbery suspect in Meadowbrook area

Hoover police and Shelby County deputies are actively searching for a suspect following a bank robbery in the Meadowbook area.

Authorities say the suspect is possibly on foot in the Brookhill Circle area after robbing the BB&T Bank in the 4700 block of Meadow Brook Road.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black baseball hat and dark-colored bandana. Police say he entered the bank, jumped the counter and removed an unknown amount of money from the teller drawer.

The suspect left in a black Lincoln Town Car. A responding officer encountered the car traveling south on Meadow Brook Road and attempted to stop it. A white male and black male exited the vehicle after a short pursuit and were seen running on Brook Hill Circle in the Meadow Brook Subdivision.

If you see someone matching this description, call 911 immediately.

We will provide more updates when they are available.

