Big turnout for Tuscaloosa ADOL job fair

Tuscaloosa's Job Fair at the McDonald Hughes Center drew a massive crowd Thursday.

"To gather information to know what you're missing cause there's always an opportunity somewhere that you didn’t know about," Sisi Phonamntu said.

And the 65 companies that came needed to fill 2,700 open positions.

"Exposure like this, where the company is small as ours, we get to be better exposed in an environment such as this," Cara Key with Compliance Staffing explained.

Job openings ranged from making coffee at Starbucks to building cars parts for automotive logistics companies.

That's why organizers say there was something for everyone who came looking for work.

More than a 1,000 people pre-registered for the job fair, but organizers put an emphasis on helping veterans like John Chandler get hired.

"Looking for a job and all the job opportunities they have been and can hopefully find a better job," John Chandler added.

Tuscaloosa's unemployment rate is at 3.1 percent. The Secretary of Labor believes that Thursday's job fair will help lower that unemployment rate even more.

