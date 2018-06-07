The best Xbox One gaming headsets you can buy

By Brendan Hesse



A quality headset should be more than simply a means of chattingwith your teammates. It should provide the utmost immersion and pinpoint accuracy, allowing you to hear a peppering of explosions in the background, and approaching footsteps in your peripheral. It should provide crystal-clear communication and a seriously comfy ride.

Sadly, thestock headset that comes with the Xbox One, though capable, offers none of these hallmarks. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Xbox One headsets currently available, so you can take your gaming to the next level.

Our pick

Astro Gaming A50

Why should you buy this? It’s the best headset available for Xbox One, and offers wireless connection to boot.

Who’s it for?Xbox gamers who want a headset with everything (and can pay for it).

How much does it cost? $300

Why we picked the Astro Gaming A50:

The refreshed A50 lives up to the Astro name, and then some. Showcasing a futuristic design imbued with wireless 5.8ghz technology, this high-end headset delivers some of the best audio of anything in our roundup. The A50 boasts Dolby Digital 7.1 surround soundthat provides an immersive soundscapeno matter what you play. To further enhance your gameplay, three varied EQ modes allow you to adjust the sound giving you a quick way to boost the bass or treble while the unidirectional microphone helps isolate your voice from ambient noise.

The A50 also includes all the extra perks you’d expect from a high-quality headset, including auto shutoff, hassle-free wireless connection, and long battery life. But most importantly, the A50 makes games more engrossing and entertaining. For the serious gamer, the audiophile, or those who just love great sound, it’s a must-have — provided you’re willing and able to cough up the cash. For Xbox gamers, Astro offers an Xbox One-specific version, which includes a wireless adapter for the console to get the most from the headset.

The best premium wired headset for Xbox One

Astro A40 TR plus Mixamp Pro

Why should you buy this?It’s the best sounding wired headset for virtual surround available for the Xbox One.

Who’s it for? The audiophile gamer who doesn’t need a wireless connection.

How much does it cost? $250

Why we picked the Astro A40 TR:

The A40 TR isn’t just the slightly more affordable, wired sibling of the A50, it’s also packed with tons of features that are hard to come by on other headsets. In terms of audio and mic quality, the A40 TR rivals the A50, which easily makes it one of the best-sounding headsets for any system at any price. But it’s the MixAmp Pro that’s the real standout.

The MixAmp Pro gives you immediate and intuitive control of everything, including volume, game/mic chat mix, and EQ presets. It connects to your console with a USB connection, but also includes a 3.5mm Aux port, digital optical out, and a dedicated “stream out” port that’s great for Twitch streamers. There are also two “digital daisy chain” ports that enable multiple MixAmp Pros to be chained together using Astro’s proprietary daisy chain cables so all of their audio can be captured while streaming

For those who aren’t interested in the MixAmp’s functionality, you can also purchase the A40 TR sans MiXamp for about $100 less. While we still recommend the MixAmp Pro, the A40 TR can hold its own against the competition without it. Aside from the excellent sound and mic performance, the headset itself sports some cool features, including Dolby 7.1 virtual surround and a unidirectional noise-canceling mic. You can even transform the open-backed headset into a closed-backed model with noise canceling (though this requires an extra purchase of Astro’s mod kit).

The best premium wireless headset for Xbox One

Turtle Beach Stealth 700

Why should you buy this?The Stealth 700 is a high-quality headset from one of the market’s most well-respected brands.

Who’s it for?Those who want a hassle-free wireless experience.

How much does it cost?$150

Why we picked the Turtle Beach Stealth 700:

Despite the inclusion of multiple wireless headsets on this list, the number of worthwhile wireless Xbox One headsets is relatively small. This is primarily due to the console’s lack of Bluetooth support. Instead, the Xbox One uses Microsoft’s proprietary Xbox Wireless technology to sync up wireless controllers and other peripherals. Most Xbox One wireless headsets use various workarounds to get the headset and the console to speak to each other. The Stealth 700 is different in that it’s equipped with Xbox Wireless tech, making it wirelessly accessible straight away.

While the word “Stealth” is in the name, the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 makes its presence known. The large, durable headset boasts powerful 50mm over-ear drivers to immerse players in the action, as well as the company’s Superhuman Hearing setting, which boosts subtle sounds in the mix, making it easier to pick up minor audio cues or distant sound effects. The big earcups are designed for comfort, and feature Turtle Beach’s ProSpecs, offering padding designed for the glasses wearer. Finally, to ensure you’ll have the best possible communication with your fellow players, a high-sensitivity microphone sits on the left earcup, and can be flipped up for quick muting.

The best budget wired headset for Xbox One

Corsair HS50

Why should you buy this? It’s more versatile and features better performance than headsets that are twice as expensive.

Who’s it for? The budget-minded gamer.

How much does it cost? $50

Why we picked theCorsair HS50:

The Corsair HS50 is the most affordable of our Xbox One picks, and while that’s great news for anyone on a tight budget, even big spenders will want to consider this model.

The Corsair HS50 uses a 3.5mm wired connection, which means not only does it easily plug into your Xbox One controller, it’s also compatible with the PlayStation 4, PCs, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices — you won’t find that kind of versatility in a wireless model. The Corsair HS50 also provides excellent sound quality that rivals that of other headsets costing two or three times as much — if not more.

Since it’s a wired model, there are some trade-offs, however. Due to its single 3.5mm connection, the Corsair HS50, unfortunately, lacks virtual surround sound. Thankfully, the stereo mix offers accurate positioning even without DSP assistance. To top it off, the headset sports an attractive, minimalist design, with a detachable mic that makes it possible for it to double as a pair of headphones in a pinch.

We won’t pretend there aren’t benefits to opting for a spendier pick, including the luxury of wireless freedom, but the Corsair HS50 make a strong case that even a modestly priced, entry-level headset can work for just about everyone.

The best budget wireless for Xbox One

PDP Afterglow AG 9+ Xbox One edition

Why should you buy this? You’ll get a comfortable, great-sounding headset without going broke.

Who’s it for? Those on a tighter budget looking for a wireless option.

How much does it cost? $80

Why we picked the PDP Afterglow AG 9+:

PDP’s Afterglow AG 9+ is a great wireless headset, and best of all, it manages to make a strong impression despite being in the sub-$100 price range. The primary reason for this is solid audio performance. Whilethe mix can be a bit top-heavy at times — favoring the treble and midrange over the bass — it’s still a great audio device overall. Unlike some wireless headsets, there’s little-to-no annoying wireless hum, which becomes especially welcome during quieter listening moments. No one wants to be exploringThe Witcher 3’sIsland of Skelligewith an annoying buzz along for the ride.

While the aesthetics are less than subtle (something that afflicts many gaming headsets, to be fair), the build quality is top-notch, providing a heft and sturdiness that is often woefully absent from other headsets in this price range.Like the Corsair HS50, the Afterglow Ag 9+’s mic is removable, which is helpful for those times you don’t need a mic and want to get it out of the way. We like the simple, on-ear volume and mic controls, too. Perhaps the most impressive thing about the Afterglow AG 9+’s design, however, is the comfort of the earcups and headband padding. These generously padded sections feel more like soft fabric upholstery than thin leather or polyester. The fabric is light and breathable, keeping your ears cool during long-haul gaming nights.

Speaking of long playing sessions, the Afterglow AG 9+ has a 15-hour battery life, and can seamlessly swap to a wired connection for charging simultaneously.

How we test

Like we do for all the products we test, we put gaming headsets through the wringer. We judge based on their audio performance, mic performance, wearability, and, if necessary, battery life and wireless connectivity. We play games of various sound experiences to ensure the headsets will sound great during frenetic action sequences, as well as quieter moments. We also listen to non-gaming audio and videos, including a selection of music from various genres at differing bit rates to discern whether the headsets perform well outside of a gaming context.

For mic testing, we record clips of ourselves speaking in quiet and loud environments, with any noise canceling or enhancements toggled on and off. We use the headsets over multiple days, wearing them while gaming, watching videos, or listening to music to test the veracity of battery life claims and/or appraise their long-term wearability and comfort.



