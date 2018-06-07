Potential relocation of UAB Medical West gets mixed reactions

Tuscaloosa's Job Fair at the McDonald Hughes Center drew a massive crowd Thursday.More >>
Tuscaloosa's Job Fair at the McDonald Hughes Center drew a massive crowd Thursday.More >>
The suspect is described as a white male with wavy, long hair wearing a black long-sleeved shirt.More >>
The suspect is described as a white male with wavy, long hair wearing a black long-sleeved shirt.More >>
Kids from some Tuscaloosa-area high schools hope to get better prepared for some Advanced Placement courses by studying with college students over the summer.More >>
Kids from some Tuscaloosa-area high schools hope to get better prepared for some Advanced Placement courses by studying with college students over the summer.More >>
A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to UAB Hospital.More >>
A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to UAB Hospital.More >>
People are reacting to the possible move of UAB Medical West Hospital from Bessemer to Hoover.More >>
People are reacting to the possible move of UAB Medical West Hospital from Bessemer to Hoover.More >>