Armed man robs, injures elderly woman at Trussville shopping center

Trussville police are looking for a suspect who robbed an elderly woman.

The robbery happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. today in the 1600 block of Gadsden Highway at one of Trussville's shopping center parking lots.

The armed African-American man took the elderly woman's purse and knocked her down, causing injuries.

The man ran from the scene before driving away in a black Dodge Dakota single-cab truck with two other African-American males.

The truck has faded and chipping paint on the hood and roof. The vehicle was last scene traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy 11.

We will provide updates when they are available.

