Fatal wreck shuts down all I-459 NB lanes at Grant Mills Road

IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid Grants Mill Road at I-459 after a fatal wreck.

A woman in her 70s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to UAB Hospital.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

We will provide more information when it is available.

