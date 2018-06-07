FIRST ALERT: Building heat & a chance for storms this weekend

It’s feeling hotter across the area Thursday afternoon and the heat will continue to build into the weekend. The primary change will be the increase in moisture levels that will make it feel increasingly muggy over the coming days. This will push feels-like temperatures into the mid to upper 90s.

In the short term, our sky will remain mostly clear through Thursday night and you will have a chance to view the International Space Station. There will be a flyover at 9:11 p.m. that will last about 3 minutes. Be sure to look to the north-northwest.

We are tracking an upper-level disturbance over the Florida Panhandle and northeast Gulf that is producing scattered storms and showers. This system will slowly slide in our direction, so we could see some isolated pop-up showers to the far southeast on Friday. I think our better chance for scattered afternoon storms and showers will return this weekend.

With the rain remaining rather hit or miss, I would water the lawn and garden. I also wouldn’t cancel any big plans but be prepared just in case there is a lightning delay. Hot and humid weather will continue into next week and by Tuesday and Wednesday, I do expect an increased coverage of afternoon storms as another disturbance passes to our north. Some of these storms may be strong so keep an eye on the sky and listen out for alerts on our Weather App. Basically, we are entering the more typical forecast mode for June in Alabama.

GULF DISTURBANCE NEXT WEEK? Some of the long-range data continues to hint at the possibility of a disturbance lifting out of the Gulf and increasing rain chances for next Thursday and Friday. For now, we will mention higher than average rain chances but mostly the afternoon pop-up variety.

