HEADS UP: Planning a day out on Lake Tuscaloosa? Don't be alarmed if you see a national championship winning coach out there...or a bar of Ivory soap

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban held his annual Nick’s Kids Charity golf tournament Thursday at Old Overton Club in Birmingham.

Saban met with the media before the tournament and talked about linebacker Keith Holcombe, the quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and his summer plans.

“I like playing golf. I love the lake. I swim in the lake and take a bath in the lake every day and everybody kills me over that. People don’t take baths in the lake. I got to have Ivory soap so it floats, you know? Mrs. Terry doesn’t, but I like that,” Saban said.

Saban also said he didn’t run out of gas out on the lake last week with the football team.

“It was the fuel pump. It was a brand new boat, my first time in it. This is amazing. Everyone I talked to thinks I ran out of gas, and I thank y'all for that,” Saban said. “The best one I got was I got a text from some players at the Naval Academy, who have the largest battle ship in the Navy, and they said, 'Coach, we have your back, we’ll come pick you up anytime you need us.”

The Nick’s Kids Foundation operates by supporting organizations that aid the needs of children and families in the Alabama community. During the 2017 Annual Giveaway Luncheon event Nick and Terry Saban distributed, an all-time high, of over $500,000 to more than 150 deserving and gracious children’s organizations.

