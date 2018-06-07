WHAT:

2018 Birmingham Heart Walk

WHO:

The American Heart Association will host the 20th annual Birmingham Heart Walk on Saturday, June 9, at Railroad Park. The Heart Walk will feature exercise demos, health screenings, hands-only CPR trainings, a Kids Zone, and a new favorite – the Birmingham Bubble Wrap Stomp.

More than 5,000 people are expected to attend. Potential visuals include the Bubble Wrap Stomp, stroke survivors wearing white caps, heart disease survivors in red caps, and children “Heart Heroes” wearing red capes.

Interview opportunities will include Cardwell Feagin, COO of Viva Health and 2018 Heart Walk Chair, as well as medical experts, heart disease survivors and other volunteers/community members.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 9, 2018

7:30 a.m. – Festivities Begin

8:00 a.m. – Program Begins

8:30 a.m. – Walk Begins

WHERE:

Railroad Park

1600 1st Avenue South

Birmingham, AL 35233

WHY:

• Heart disease is the #1 killer of Alabamians, claiming more than 12,600 lives in this state each year.

• Heart disease is 80% preventable with lifestyle choices such as nutrition, physical exercise, not smoking, and monitoring blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

• All funds raised from the Birmingham Heart Walk return to Alabama to fund local research and educational programs. During the 2015-2016 fiscal year, the American Heart Association was able to fund $10.4 million in research projects thanks in part to events like the Birmingham Heart Walk. The educational programs also raise awareness for cardiovascular diseases and help educate the community on prevention.