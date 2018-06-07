Tony Goldwyn books first post-Scandal role on Uma Thurman's Netflix show

Sons of Anarchy has lost a member of its crew. Actor Alan O'Neill, who played the Irish mobster Hugh, has died at the age of 47.

By Keisha Hatchett,

Tony Goldwyn's first post-Scandal gig is a doozy.

The actor is set to star opposite Uma Thurman in the Netflix supernatural drama series Chambers. The story centers on a woman who receives a heart transplant and becomes obsessed with learning more about the person who saved her life. As she unravels that mystery, she starts taking on the characteristics of the donor, some of which are disturbingly sinister.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Goldwyn will take on the role of the donor's father Ben Lefevre, a wealthy philanthropist with a controlling stake in the new age spiritual center, the Annex Foundation. He becomes an even more devout supporter of their cause after his daughter's death. Meanwhile, Thurman will play his wife, Nancy, who forms a relationship with the young recipient (who has not yet been cast). As their bond grows stronger, she begins to realize that her daughter may not be fully dead. Dun dun dun!

The series was created and written by Leah Rachel, and will see Luke Cage's Akela Cooper serve as showrunner. Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes.

