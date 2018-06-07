Editorial: Treating with respect

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, June 7, 2018:

As we head toward the July 4th birthday celebration of America, many flags are flying throughout our communities in patriotic tribute to living in the land of the free, and honoring those who have sacrificed their lives serving in our nation's military.

There is a flag protocol that we need to abide by as we honor all that it stands for. The United States flag should be displayed at the peak of the staff unless the flag is at half-staff in mourning, it should not be flown at night unless a light is shown on it, not flown upside down except as a distress signal, and never touch the ground.

When displaying multiple flags of a state, community or society on the same flagpole, the U.S. flag must always be on top. It should be the same size when flown with flags of other countries, and be on separate poles of the same height.

When flown with flags of states, communities, or societies on separate flag poles of the same height and in straight line, the flag of the United States should always be placed in the position of honor - to its own right - and no flag should be higher or larger, or the first raised or last lowered.

When the United States flag is being raised or lowered, or passes in a procession, everyone in attendance should turn, face the flag and salute.

Please do your part to make sure our nation’s stars and stripes are treated with the respect they so duly deserve.

