Nutrition Ignition on the road again this summer in Tuscaloosa County

Nutrition Ignition is on the road this summer in Tuscaloosa County, delivering free meals to kids while school is out.

Nutrition Ignition is the Tuscaloosa County School System's mobile feeding unit. It is a school bus that has been retrofitted to serve meals. It serves free breakfast and lunch each weekday the weather permits to anyone age 18 and under. A child does not have to be a Tuscaloosa County Schools student to receive the meals.



Although the school district operates numerous summer feeding cafeteria sites, some children do not have transportation to reach the schools.



TCSS Child Nutrition Director Donette Worthy says the idea for Nutrition Ignition began when staff realized some children were walking two or three miles to eat at a school. Worthy also says the system is working to add a second Nutrition Ignition bus.



