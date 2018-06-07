Jill: Hotter and muggier weather is setting back in again

Muggier air has started making a comeback and it feels a little warmer than thermometer readings. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s today and we will see a few puffy clouds and a 10 percent chance for a shower. That means there will be a shower or two on radar this afternoon. Keep a watch on things via the WBRC First Alert Weather app.



The weather looks mild and mainly shower free for the Baron’s game this evening.



Even hotter weather is expected on Friday, and once again there is a 10 percent chance for a shower or storm. Greatest chance sets up south and might impact those at the Alex City Jazz Festival, otherwise it looks dry for Symphony at the Summer and Free Friday Flicks.



Saturday morning starts off mainly dry. I just have a 10 percent chance for a shower in the morning, so it looks good for those attending the Birmingham Heart Walk. For those planning on spending time outside on Saturday afternoon and evening, keep a watch to the sky because there is a 30 percent chance for showers and storms. The coverage looks to be greatest south where the air is going to be muggiest.



It looks like we will have the chance for scattered showers and storms between Sunday and all of next week. Muggy air returns in full force and off and on disturbances increase rain chances that will be random in nature.



Tracking muggier air on the move back to Alabama starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

