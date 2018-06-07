Ginger-Orange Marinade for Chicken or Fish & Citrus Chicken Salad

¼ cup NAKANO Organic Original Seasoned Rice Vinegar

3 Tbsp. fresh orange juice

1 tsp. soy sauce

½ tsp. finely grated fresh ginger

4 chicken breast halves, skinned and boned, or 4 pieces of salmon or firm white fish

½ tsp. arrowroot starch

2 tsp. minced cilantro

For the marinade, combine vinegar, orange juice, soy sauce and ginger. Reserve some for glazing. Using some of the sauce, marinate chicken or fish for half an hour, covered, in refrigerator. To cook, discard marinade; grill or broil meat, turning as needed to prevent burning - sugars in the marinade make the meats char more readily.

Blend arrowroot into remaining marinade. Stir in cilantro. To thicken, microwave on high for 1 minute or until sauce is smooth. Glaze top of each serving with thickened sauce. Garnish with an orange slice, if desired.

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup olive oil, divided

1 ¼ cup orange juice, divided

¼ cup NAKANO Citrus Seasoned Rice Vinegar

½ cup NAKANO Roasted Garlic Seasoned Rice Vinegar

¼ tsp. dry mustard powder

8 cups mixed salad greens

1 large grapefruit, peeled and sectioned, white or ruby

1 avocado, peeled and quartered

? cup toasted shelled pistachio nuts

Season chicken with salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil in a heavy skillet until very hot. Quickly sear chicken on both sides. Pour 1 cup of the orange juice and NAKANO Citrus Seasoned Rice Vinegar over chicken and continue cooking over high heat until juice is evaporated and chicken is glazed. Turn chicken once or twice during cooking.

While chicken cooks, prepare dressing by mixing together remaining orange juice and olive oil, NAKANO Roasted Garlic Seasoned Rice Vinegar, and dry mustard.

Arrange salad greens and grapefruit sections on four serving plates. Top with chicken that has been sliced, and avocado that has been sliced into fan shape. Drizzle with dressing and sprinkle with pistachio nuts.

