Jefferson Co. Commission approves Amazon incentives package

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

The Jefferson County Commission has voted 5-0 on an incentives package for a possible Amazon fulfillment center.

The company is considering building a distribution center near Bessemer High School.

Those incentives include three million dollars for road improvements and reimbursements to Amazon.

The potential new Amazon site could employ at least 1,500 people.

