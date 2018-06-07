Mickey: Summerlike weather returns

It's another quiet, nice morning with mostly clear skies. As of 4 a.m., our temps were in the 60s. We are expecting mostly sunny skies today. We can't rule out an isolated shower into west Alabama this afternoon. Highs should be a little warmer...into the low 90s.

The muggy factor is back in the forecast as we get into the weekend. We only have a chance of isolated showers for Saturday afternoon.

Scattered afternoon showers and a few storms join us in the forecast for Sunday through much of our next workweek with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s...and lows in the low 70s.

If you want to go poolside I would recommend today or tomorrow, because our weather is showing signs of changing going into next week.

Have a happy Thursday, and I hope to talk to u again tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.