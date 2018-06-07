Scientists reap data from Hawaii's rumbling Kilauea volcano

Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Thousands of people in lower Puna have evacuated in the past month as cataclysmic volcanic activity overwhelms neighborhoods with earthquakes, eruptions, and ash explosions.More >>
Thousands of people in lower Puna have evacuated in the past month as cataclysmic volcanic activity overwhelms neighborhoods with earthquakes, eruptions, and ash explosions.More >>
The shaking is near constant. And sometimes it's severe.More >>
The shaking is near constant. And sometimes it's severe.More >>
As Hawaii County and the state discuss what to do about hundreds of lava evacuees, the first temporary housing project is already being built — without government help.More >>
As Hawaii County and the state discuss what to do about hundreds of lava evacuees, the first temporary housing project is already being built — without government help.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”More >>
A Houston Airport System spokesman said people were allowed to approach the checkpoint again after a bomb squad determined that the suspicious item spotted by a Transportation Security Administration agent was a “novelty grenade.”More >>