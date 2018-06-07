Judge lets lawsuit challenging family separation go forward

Alice Marie Johnson, 63, had spent more than two decades behind bars, serving life without parole for drug offenses.More >>
Splitting families has emerged as a high-profile and highly controversial practice since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a "zero tolerance" policy at the border in early May.More >>
The United States has evacuated several more of its workers out of China after medical testing revealed they might have been affected by unexplained health incidents that have hurt U.S. personnel in Cuba and China.More >>
