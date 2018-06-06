B'ham mayor wants Colin Kaepernick on city's new pro football team

We love football in Alabama - and now Birmingham will continue with that same spirit.

Professional football is back in the Magic City. The Alliance of American Football League made the announcement Wednesday.

The season starts right after the Super Bowl in 2019 and the team will play its games at Legion Field.

Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin wants someone on that field - Colin Kaepernick.

Today , just a few hours after the announcement, Woodfin posted this tweet:

"Hey @Kaepernick7, Birmingham welcomes players who fight for social justice. It's in our DNA. Come #JointheAlliance. @TheAAF #AllianceBirmingham"

We second this motion. https://t.co/ieKEHpUaVS — Bham City Council (@citycouncilbham) June 6, 2018

The comments have been mixed.

We tried asking the mayor about his recruitment efforts this evening, following a special called Committee of the whole meeting, where we were told us he was late for a few meetings.

Colin Kaepernick is a free agent quarterback who played with the San Francisco 49ers. Kaepernick has been the center of the NFL controversy over players taking a knee during the national anthem. Kaepernick has said he is protesting police brutality against African-Americans and other minorities.

At last check, the quarterback hasn’t responded to Mayor Woodfin’s recruitment efforts.

