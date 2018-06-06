FIRST ALERT: Rain chances climb by the weekend

The sky is mostly clear tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s. We will continue with a mainly dry forecast, but moisture is gradually increasing over the next few days. This change will help set the stage for showers and storms for the weekend.

Temperatures will be a bit hotter on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. At least one of our forecast models is indicating a small chance for an isolated shower tomorrow. Temperatures will be a bit hotter for Friday with highs in the lower 90s along with higher dew point temperatures.

The weekend rain chances will increase over the weekend. Most of us will avoid the rain on Saturday, but more widespread showers and storms are expected on Sunday. No severe weather is expected. We'll see a more unsettled pattern next week with almost daily showers and storms.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.