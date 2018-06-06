Erotic French novel wins this year's $10,000 Albertine Prize - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Erotic French novel wins this year's $10,000 Albertine Prize

NEW YORK (AP) - An experimental novel about a narrator's erotic past has won a $10,000 prize.

Anne Garreta's "Not One Day" received the Albertine Prize on Wednesday.

Co-presented by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy and chosen by readers in the U.S., the award honors a contemporary work of French literature.

"Not One Day" was translated by Emma Ramadan and judges praised the book as "breathtakingly written." Drawing upon her own past, Garreta completed one chapter per day.

The Albertine Prize is named for one the central characters in Marcel Proust's "In Search of Lost Time."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

