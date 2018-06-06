In Alabama US House runoff, Trump loyalty takes center stage

By KIM CHANDLER

TROY, Ala. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama is headed to a GOP runoff that will gauge if a Deep South Republican can criticize President Donald Trump and survive.

Roby drew a slate of challengers after her 2016 comments that Trump's comments about women, captured during a 2005 television appearance, made him "unacceptable as a candidate for president."

Roby will face former congressman Bobby Bright, who represented the district for two years as a Democrat. Bright is running this year as a Republican and with an embrace of Trump.

GOP strategist Chip Lake, who's worked on congressional campaigns across the South, said Trump is a "bright line litmus test for so many Republicans now."

