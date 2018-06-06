APNewsBreak: Chris Farley's family settles bike-name lawsuit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

APNewsBreak: Chris Farley's family settles bike-name lawsuit

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 1990, file photo, comedian Chris Farley, a new cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" appears in New York. Farley's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Trek Bicycle for naming its fat-t... (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Sept. 18, 1990, file photo, comedian Chris Farley, a new cast member of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" appears in New York. Farley's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Trek Bicycle for naming its fat-t...
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, John Farley, left, and Kevin Farley arrive at the LA Premiere of "I Am Chris Farley" at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles. The family of late comedian and film star... (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this July 29, 2015, file photo, John Farley, left, and Kevin Farley arrive at the LA Premiere of "I Am Chris Farley" at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles. The family of late comedian and film star...

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Trek Bicycle says the family of the late "Saturday Night Live" star Chris Farley has settled a federal lawsuit against the Wisconsin-based company for naming its fat-tired bikes Farley.

Trek spokesman Eric Bjorling tells The Associated Press the settlement was reached Wednesday.

Terms are confidential, but Bjorling says Trek can continue making Farley bikes.

The lawsuit alleged Trek misappropriated Farley's name and traded on his "fat guy" brand of comedy.

Chris Farley was born and raised in Madison, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Waterloo, where Trek is based. He died in Chicago in 1997 from a drug overdose.

An attorney for Make Him Smile, a company founded and run by Farley's family to protect his publicity and property rights, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Kate Spade's husband says she suffered from depression

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 6:50 PM EDT2018-06-06 22:50:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:11:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). This May 13, 2004 photo shows designer Kate Spade during an interview in New York. Spade was found dead in an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>
    The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade, who died in an apparent suicide, says she suffered from depression and anxiety for many years.More >>

  • Honolulu leaders to vote on 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

    Honolulu leaders to vote on 1st ride-hailing price cap in US

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 11:10 AM EDT2018-06-06 15:10:09 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:11:09 GMT
    Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and...More >>
    Ride-hailing service Uber sent emails to customers and drivers urging them to reach out to the Honolulu City Council and criticize a bill that would place more restrictions on the transportation network company and similar operations.More >>

  • Native Americans rally in bid to save Arizona coal plant

    Native Americans rally in bid to save Arizona coal plant

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-06-06 13:40:07 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 8:10 PM EDT2018-06-07 00:10:59 GMT
    Hundreds of miners and their relatives are being called out to join leaders from the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and the United Mine Workers for a morning rally at Arizona's Capitol to draw attention to attempts...More >>
    Hundreds of miners and their relatives are being called out to join leaders from the Navajo Nation, the Hopi Tribe and the United Mine Workers for a morning rally at Arizona's Capitol to draw attention to attempts to save the Navajo Generating Station.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly