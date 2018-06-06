Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Wylam - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in the Wylam community.

A man was killed after being shot in the chest. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Gulfport Street.

No arrests have been made.

We will provide more information when it is available.

